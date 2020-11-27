These are the free sets you can get with Lego Black Friday deals this year

The official Lego Black Friday sale is now on - while other retailers started discounting the bricks weeks ago, Lego's own sales only started November 27, the day of Black Friday.

You can find savings across loads of items in the sales, with kits big and small having their prices sliced. Whether you're looking to buy a gift for someone else or a treat for yourself, there's bound to be something there for you. Of course Lego won't be the only retailer doing discounts on its own sets, and if you want to shop around you'd be best served by our Black Friday Lego deals guide which you can find by clicking here.

Want to find your own Lego deals? If you want to head straight on over to find your own deals, click here to go to Lego's website.

However buying a set from the Lego Black Friday sale doesn't just net you a great saving on a set of bricks, as Lego is running some extra incentives to get you to buy. There are a grand total of three new sets you could pick up for free, depending on what you choose to buy. We'll list them below, along with what you need to do to get them.

We think some of these sets are really cool, and they might even encourage us to buy a Lego set. Maybe.

The Lego Black Friday deal freebies

The best of these sets (according to us) is the Lego Charles Dickens Tribute, which shows a little freezeframe of A Christmas Carol in a cute 'bookish' framing. To get this set, you just have to spend $150 / £150 on the online Lego store, and also be a VIP Member. It's free to be VIP though, and you get bonuses like this for joining, so we'd recommend it even if you don't get this gift.

Next is the Lego Roman Chariot, and to get this you need to be a Lego VIP Member and buy the Colosseum set, which was launched new on November 27. That set costs $549.99 / £449.99 so it's no flippant purchase, but the addition of this cute little chariot might sweeten the deal a bit.

Finally, there's a little holiday tree set which is free if you spend over $40 / £40 in a Lego store over the Black Friday season. It's a small set, and given there's a pandemic on, we wouldn't recommend making a purchase in-store for this set alone. If you do decide to go into a Lego store, remember to be safe.

These Black Friday freebies are all available from November 27 to November 30, so if you want them, you'd better act fast.

If you've got your heart set on one of those free sets, now you just need to indulge in the Lego Black Friday sales enough to earn them. You can find them by heading over to the Lego website here.

At time of writing it's November 27 in some countries but not others - if it's past midnight for you, you can find the deals, but if not, hold your horses. Or, if the free sets don't appeal to you, head on over to our Black Friday Lego deals page to find hot discounts from other retailers.

Lego Creator Colosseum: $549.99 / £449.99 at Lego.com

So this isn't technically a deal per se, as the Lego Colosseum hasn't been discounted, but it's literally only just been released at the same time Lego's Black Friday deals kicked off. It's absolutely massive with over 9,000 pieces and we've totally fallen in love with it. You'll need to buy this set if you want the free Chariot kit.

