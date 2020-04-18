The XPS 13 laptop gets a massive $527 price cut at Dell

If you're looking to upgrade your machine and save money, then you're in luck. Dell's laptop sale includes a massive $527 price cut on the powerful XPS 13 laptop. That brings the cost down to $1,299.99, which is the best price we've seen for the top-rated 4K touch screen laptop.



The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen display and packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 21 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $1,826.98 $1,299.99 at Dell

Shop more of Dell's best laptop deals below that all qualify for free standard shipping. These offers are limited-time promotions, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dell laptop deals:

Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop: $334.98 $279.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 14 3000 on sale for just $279.99. The 14-inch budget laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor.

Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $404.98 $329.99 at Dell

If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, the Inspiron 11 3000 is a fantastic option. On sale for just $329.99, the 2-in-1 laptop features an 11.6-inch touch display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e processor.

Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $654.98 $549.99 at Dell

Dell has the all-new Inspiron 5000 laptop on sale for $549.99. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

