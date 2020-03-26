The Sony WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones get a $70 price cut at Walmart

If you're stuck indoors with your partner or roommate and looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones to block out unwanted sound, then you're in luck.



Right now, Walmart has the top-rated Sony WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones on sale for $278. That's a $70 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earphones.



The Sony WH1000XM3 headphones claim to be the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and adjust background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor. The Sony headphones provide up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Walmart

Hurry, this deal is going fast! Get the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $278 at Walmart. The wireless headphones are available in your color choice of black or silver and feature digital noise cancellation technology.

View Deal

Shop more of the best headphone deals below, and keep in mind Walmart offers free shipping for all orders over $35.

Walmart's best Headphone deals:

Bose SoundSport Wireless Sports Earbuds: $149 $129 at Walmart

Perfect for workouts, the Bose SoundSport earbuds are on sale for $129 at Walmart. The wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature earbud tips for ultimate comfort and a secure fit.

View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $77.98 at Walmart

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for only $77.98 at Walmart. That's a $100+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds. The Powerbeats 3 are part of the Beats Decade Collection and come in several fun color combinations.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $108 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale for $108. The wireless earbuds allows you to control how much surrounding noise you want to hear with Ambient Aware and come with a wireless charging case.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.9 5 $169.99 at Walmart

Save $100+ on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and feature Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

View Deal

See our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones and shop more of the cheapest noise canceling headphone deals that are currently available.