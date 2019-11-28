Samsung CRG9 is a ridiculously wide 49-inch monitor with a $450 price cut for Black Friday

When we reviewed the Samsung CRG9 a while ago, we were absolutely blown away by the sheer scale of it. 49-inches of screen took up our entire peripheral vision, displaying some of the most color-accurate images we've seen in a monitor, thanks to that sweet, sweet QLED panel. And, as part of Amazon Black Friday deals, you can get this comically overindulgent monitor for just $1,049.

That's right, you can save $450 on the Samsung CRG9 on Amazon right now, down from its gargantuan original price of $1,499. And, if you have the kind of PC that can power this monitor, you might just want to jump on this deal.

The Samsung CRG9 has an absolutely ridiculous resolution of 5,120 x 1,440, so you're going to need one hell of a gaming PC to get the most out of it, but games and spreadsheets look absolutely majestic on it. And, because it supports HDR, you can even watch two streams of Netflix right next to each other, each in HDR – if you're into that kind of thing.

And, all of that is topped off with a refresh rate of 120Hz, but you probably won't be able to get that kind of frame rate in actual PC games for a couple of years, at least.

Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung's ultrawide 49-inch CRG90 curved gaming monitor. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate as well as AMD's FreeSync 2 technology for super smooth gaming.

If the Samsung CRG9 simply offers too much screen for you to handle, there's no shame in going for a monitor that's a little less, well, wide. Luckily, there are a couple of other Ultrawide monitors on sale that aren't quite as obnoxious.

Alienware AW3418DW

The Alienware AW3418DW is easily one of the best monitors on the market, with its 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time – plus an amazing picture.

Alienware 34-inch AW3420DW Curved Monitor

This 34-inch monitor boasts a 2ms response time, 1900R WQHD resolution and 21:9 display ratio, as well as full colors brought by IPS Nano Color (98% DCI-P3) technology.