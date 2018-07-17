The Open live stream: how to watch golf coverage of every round online

147th Open Championship 2018 - where and when The famous and historic Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland will host the 2018 Open Championship. It's been 11 years since Carnoustie last had the Open, when Pádraig Harrington took his first major title. The first groups of players will tee-off for the first round at around 6.30am BST on Thursday, June 19. So that's around 1.30am ET or 10.30pm on Tuesday night if you're in the PT zone.

The World Cup's over and Wimbledon is already feeling like a distant memory, so thank heavens there's another iconic summer sporting event to fill the void. The Open Championship is almost upon us, and we'll tell you how to live stream all the golf no matter where in the world you are.

It feels like golf majors are getting harder and harder to predict of late. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and reigning champion Jordan Spieth will all be among the favorites as usual. But Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka upset the odds at the other 2018 majors so far, and of course there's always Tiger Woods who just seems to be getting stronger.

It's now been 19 years since there was an Open winner from England, Wales or Scotland - Paul Lawrie at this very course in 1992. So, as ever, there will be a lot of hopes resting on the shoulders of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter to break the dry spell.

We can tell you how to watch all the Open action from Carnoustie - wherever you are in the world. Keep reading to see how to get an Open Championship golf live stream from any corner of the Earth.

Watch the Open Championship golf from anywhere with a VPN

Where can I stream golf live with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Open Championship 2018 from literally anywhere that it's not already showing. So that obviously includes all the countries from which the players come from and many more, so: UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Belgium, Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela and Mexico.

Live coverage at TheOpen.com

This is a bit of an unknown quantity. If the Open Championship follows the likes of the Masters and US Open, then you may be able to get a free live stream at TheOpen.com.

We really hope so, as it really hurt when the BBC lost the rights to show the Open a couple of years ago. And judging from that web page, it looks like it will at least show action from featured groups and holes.

But it's still not clear as to how much coverage the official Open Championship golf website will show. As soon as we know, we'll be sure to let you know...

How to watch the Open championship: UK stream

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports has all the Carnoustie coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel, where coverage will run from 6.30am to 8.30pm BST. And if you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. Don't have Sky and don't fancy subscribing just for the golf? Well NOW TV may well be a decent fit for you. It costs £12.99 for a week's worth of access. And pretty much every streaming device you can think of has a NOW app. Not in the UK? Then you can always use a VPN to tap in to the broadcast from another location.

How to watch the Open Championship golf in the US

There are number of options you can watch the US Open golf if you're stateside:

- Following the lead of the likes of WWE and UFC, the PGA has got itself all modern and produced its very own subscription golf service. PGA Tour Live costs $5.99 per month (or $39.99 for a year) and hosts all the action from over 30 events. Plus, it has its own iOS, Android and Apple TV apps so you can access anywhere.

- If you're at home and have cable, then NBC is the official broadcaster, and will be for more than the next decade after agreeing a 12-year deal starting last year.

- The Golf Channel is available from most cable providers as well and has comprehensive coverage of the event.

- If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN service to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a US location.

How to live stream the Open golf in Canada

Well this is rather unfortunate. We were expecting the Open to be shown on cable channel TSN, the usual go-to network for big sporting events north of the border. But the network doesn't have the event in its schedules. And we can't find anybody else who seems to have picked up the slack.

On that basis, the only way we can think of that will let you live stream the golf is to use a VPN and relocate your computer's IP address to a region that is showing the Open.

