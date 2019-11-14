The iPad Pro 10.5, with 512GB storage, is an incredible $599 ahead of Black Friday

Forget buying one of those new iPad Pro models - this new Walmart's Black Friday deal is the one to get. Getting 2017's iPad Pro 10.5 down to this low price? Er, yes please.

The discount is on the top-end 512GB version of the tablet, and brings its price down to a similar level to what you'd often still be spending on the 64GB version of one of 2017's best iPads.

It's still considered one of the best iPads that money can buy - it's currently ranked number 6 in our best iPad guide - and this is far cheaper than a lot of other top-end storage iPad Pro models you'll be able to get your hands on.

iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) 512GB: $999 $599 at Walmart

Need a new iPad? This isn't the latest release from Apple but it still sports impressive specs that will allow you to multi-task whatever you want to do on a tablet for a much more affordable price. You'll especially like this if you want to fill your tablet up with apps and media.

There are newer and better versions of Apple's iPad Pro range available, but considering this is the largest 512GB storage size model of the iPad Pro 10.5 for only $599, this could be well worth you picking up as your next tablet.

When we tested this device we found it had amazing audio as well as a crisp display and some incredible power. Our main criticism was the high price - especially for the largest storage size - so this discount makes it an excellent option and with iPadOS landing to make it more into a fully-functioning computer, it's a top choice.

