Top deal: our best tablet gets a massive price cut for Black Friday

The Black Friday deals are upon us, and price cuts are the perfect excuse to pick yourself up the best ever tablet, the iPad Pro 11.

With a big, beautiful screen, heaps of processing power and decent battery life too, the smaller of 2018's two iPad Pros is the best tablet on the market right now. With these iPad deals, it's a tempting purchase for people who need the best tablet available.

The bigger 2018 iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch version, was also available with $200 knocked off the asking price at Best Buy, but it very quickly sold out. It's possible this smaller version will sell out quickly too, so act fast to avoid missing out!

Black Friday iPad Pro 11 deals

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 64GB: $799 $749 at Walmart

The smallest iPad Pro available is also carrying an even smaller price tag at Amazon this week. With a saving of $124, this 64GB iPad Pro is perfectly suited to running a range of apps and storing a few movies and shows. You won't want to be using this for any heavy-duty media work but note-taking and light art will be lightning fast. WiFi and Cellular version available for $879.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: $949 $879 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to cut it, you can also grab an 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $879 at Amazon at the moment. Linked here is the Silver model, but the Space Gray version comes in at $879 if you prefer that. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1019.View Deal

Not in the US? These are the best iPad Pro (2018) prices for you.