The brand-new iPad Air 4 is reduced in this surprising Black Friday tablet deal

Despite only being a month old, the iPad Air 4 is on offer at Amazon in what's got to be one of the most surprising Black Friday tablet deals so far. Apple devices typically take a year to see price cuts, so any discount on such a new slate is a surprise.

At Amazon, the new mid-range iPad is available for $40 off - this is only in the 64GB storage size variant with Wi-Fi connection, and we can't see the other versions on offer at Amazon right now. So it's a limited Black Friday tablet deal but still a good one.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see iPad Air deals in your region. However if you're in the UK there's a similar iPad Air Black Friday deal there.

Black Friday deals are still ramping up, so other types of iPad might see offers over the course of the sales weekend. However we probably won't see this iPad Air deal beaten.

Black Friday iPad Air deal

Apple iPad Air 4 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $559 at Amazon (save $40)

This deal saves you $40 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad, with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and 12MP rear camera. It's the only version of the tablet on offer right now.

The iPad Air 4 has a 10.9-inch screen, single front and rear cameras, a top-end A14 Bionic chipset, and Touch ID unlock hidden in a side-mounted power button.

In our iPad Air 4 review we gave it four and a half stars out of five, as it's a really great tablet, and in fact it's a real iPad Pro competitor with a similar design and specs but a lower price.

This could be the iPad to buy in the Black Friday tablet sales, despite its modest reduction.

It's worth pointing out that while you can order now, technically the iPad Air 4 won't be in stock until November 29, so your device won't ship until then. That's not too long to wait though.

