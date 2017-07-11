The best router deals of Amazon Prime Day 2017

As you (hopefully) already know, today is Amazon Prime Day , and with it comes deals on countless bits of kit. One of which that might help you nab deals that much faster on next year’s Prime Day – or the upcoming Black Friday – is a shiny new wireless router.

Naturally, Amazon has a good amount of strong deals on Wi-Fi routers, wireless mesh systems and even cable-modem-router combo devices.

Of course, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of any of these deals. Luckily, you can get a free trial and start saving on deals right away.

Without any more delay, these are the best deals on routers, wireless mesh systems and modems that we’ve seen from Amazon Prime Day (unless otherwise noted, all below deals will end at 11:59pm PT on July 11):

The best Prime Day router deals

Netgear AC1600 WiFi Cable Modem Router : This is one of those wireless router-meets-cable modem combo devices that can lift the burden of that monthly device rental fee you’re likely paying right now. Plus, it pumps out speedy AC Wi-Fi to boot. Normal price: $149 | Prime Day deal: $101.99

TP-Link AC1900 Wireless Wi-Fi Router : Cited as “Amazon’s Choice” for an essential, reliable Wi-Fi router, this number from TP-Link focuses on nailing the basics, like dynamic dual-band connections and beamforming for stronger signals. USB ports help this device become a printer or even NAS hub. Normal price: $119 | Prime Day deal: $79

Netgear Nighthawk X10 : One of the brand’s most powerful routers to date, this version of the Nighthawk sports the latest connection standard, 802.11ad, which should well future proof your increasingly wireless home. It even has automatic bandwidth priority control for your gaming and streaming. Normal price: $449 | Prime Day deal: $344.99

Linksys Velop Wi-Fi Mesh System 2-Pack : Essentially Linksys’s answer to Google Home and Eero et al, the Velop system is a fully modular Wi-Fi solution with a range of 4,000 feet (with two units) for its 802.11ac signal. Plus, a handy Linsys App handles setup easily and effectively. Normal price: $349 | Prime Day deal: $278.99

Netgear Nighthawk X8 : A predecessor to the almighty Nighthawk X10, this tri-band router offers up to 5.3Gbps of AC throughput via four active and four internal antennae as well as MU-MIMO for multiple concurrent streams of data. Plus, it features the same smart bandwidth prioritization as its successor. Normal price: $399 | Prime Day deal: $299

Portal Wi-Fi Mesh System 2-Pack : This wireless mesh system, like so many before and since, is a modular affair with an easy setup app. Delivering AC Wi-Fi to as far out as 6,000 feet with its two units, dead zones should be, well, dead with this device(s). This deal expires at 9:05pm ET on July 11. Normal price: $368.99 | Prime Day deal: $256.50