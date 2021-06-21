The best Prime Day TV deals include $900 off this stunning Sony OLED

Amazon Prime Day deals are in full swing, and we've just spotted a massive discount on this stunning Sony OLED TV - but you'll have to act fast.



Today only, Amazon has the Sony A8H 65-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,598 (was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $900 discount and an incredible deal for a premium 65-inch OLED TV.

Prime Day OLED TV deal

Sony 65-inch A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $2,498 $1,598 at Amazon

This stunning 65-inch set has everything and more that you'd want in your big-screen dream TV. The A8H Series features a premium OLED panel within an X1 Ultimate processor which provides a life-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. The 4K TV features millions of OLED pixels that are supercharged by the Pixel Contrast Booster, which delivers deep blacks and intense colors. The smart TV also features Game Mode for a super smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch A8H series, and this Prime Day lightning deal ends tonight at Midnight EST. We've included more of the best OLED TVs below and make sure to check out our Prime Day TV deals guide for more offers.

More Prime Day OLED TV deals

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - An OLED TV under $1,000 is unheard of, which makes this Vizio 55-inch set from Best Buy a fantastic offer. The premium 55-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

LG OLED C1 Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $1,799.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - Amazon just dropped the price of this LG C1 Series set to a record-low price thanks to today's $300 price cut. You're getting a brilliant 55-inch OLED panel, an α9 Gen 4 AI processor, HDR 10 and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built in. If you're looking for a bigger size, Amazon also has the 65-inch model on sale for $2,096.99 (was $2,499.99).

LG OLED GX 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $2,496.99 $2,096.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - One of the best Prime Day TV deals we've spotted so far, Amazon has this LG GX TV on sale for a record-low price of $2,096.99. You're getting a stunning 65-inch OLED panel, an a9 Gen 3 AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ, and a bezel-less design for a flush wall mount.

