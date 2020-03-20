The best cheap monitor deals for working from home

If you've suddenly found yourself working from home and need a cheap monitor to improve your computing experience - we're here to help. We've rounded up the best monitor deals which include top brands like Dell and Samsung from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dell. We've included a wide range of sizes and features, with prices starting at just $89.99.

Our top monitor deals include the best-selling Dell 27-inch monitor on sale for $184.99, the Samsung 27-inch curved monitor on sale for $249.99, and the Dell 24-inch Ultrasharp monitor on sale for $219.95.

If you're working in a compact space and need a smaller screen size, you can get the 22-inch Sceptre monitor from Amazon for only $89.99 or the Philips 24-inch Frameless monitor on sale for $94.99.



Shop more of cheap monitor deals below

The best cheap Monitor deals:

Sceptre E225W 22-inch Full HD Monitor: $89.99 at Amazon

If you're tight on space, then this 22-inch Sceptre monitor might be the one for you. The budget monitor features 1920x1080 Full HD resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate and built-in speakers.

Philips 246E9QDSB 24-inch Frameless Monitor: $104.99 $94.99 at Amazon

A great budget option, you can get the Philips 24-inch monitor on sale for just $94.99. The affordable monitor features a three-sided frameless design with ultra-narrow borders which results in a seamless design and minimal distractions.

Samsung 390 Series 24-inch Monitor: $169.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 24-inch monitor on sale for just $149.99. The Full HD monitor features an ultra-slim design and the 24-inch curved display provides bold panoramic views.

BenQ 27-inch IPS Monitor: $179 $149.99 at Amazon

Get the top-rated 27-inch BenQ monitor on sale for $149.99 at Amazon. The monitor features a Full HD IPS widescreen display and an ultra-slim bezel for seamless multi-panel configurations.

Dell SE2417HGX 24-inch Monitor: $219.99 $154.99 at Dell

Get the best-selling Dell 24-inch monitor that's on sale for $154.99. The Full HD monitor allows you to seamlessly switch between work and play with the enhanced dual HDMI connectivity ports and features a 23.6-inch anti-glare display.

Dell SE2719HR 27-inch Monitor: $259.99 $184.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Dell SE2719HR monitor on sale for $184.99. The 27-inch Full HD monitor features a wide 178°/178° viewing angle so colors stay accurate and consistent from every angle.

Samsung Curved LC32F39MFUNXZA Monitor: $249.99 $199.99 at Walmart

The Samsung 32-inch curved monitor gets a $50 price cut at Walmart. The best-selling monitor features a wide viewing angle and includes built-in dual 5W speakers that give you the full TV audio and visual experience.

Dell UltraSharp U2414H Monitor: $229.99 $219.95 at Walmart

Walmart has the Dell UltraSharp U2414H monitor on sale for just $219.95. The monitor features a 23.8-inch Full HD display and an ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angle which results in clear and easy sharing of your screen with multiple onlookers.

Samsung CF591 27-inch Monitor: $269.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Samsung LED monitor on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy. The 27-inch monitor features a curved screen for an immersive viewing experience and the eye saver mode reduces eyestrain by limiting blue light emissions.

