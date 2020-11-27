The best Black Friday storage deal cuts 50% off the huge (and fast) 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD is 50% off over at Amazon right now - which makes it the best storage deal we're likely to see on Black Friday (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD: $499.99 $249.99 at Amazon

The new M.2 NVMe SSDs are super fast, making them a hot item for PC builders out there. They can be expensive though, especially at higher capacities. That makes this 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe SSD deal truly exceptional and you can save 50% off over at Amazon by buying it right now.View Deal

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is one of the best M.2 SSDs we've ever seen – it earned five stars in our review last year – so it is very easy to recommend this SSD even at full price.

The 2TB model will usually set you back almost $500, so generally PC builders pair a smaller 256GB or 512GB capacity 970 Evo Plus – used for running the operating system and some key apps that need to load quickly – alongside a slower SSD with a larger capacity for storage purposes, usually 1TB.

For about the same price, PC builders can skip all that nonsense and just plug a 2TB M.2 into their board and let everything run as fast as possible.

Samsung Evo 970 Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD deals in your region

If you're not in the US, you can still get deals on the Samsung Evo 970 Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD, so matter where you are in the world.

