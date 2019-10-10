The Apple Watch 3 is down to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner, and that means fantastic deals on TVs, tablets, appliances, and more – and Walmart is getting out ahead of the November sale with a massive price cut on the best-selling Apple Watch.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for jus t$189. That's a $90 discount, and the lowest price we've seen for the GPS-only model.



The Apple Watch Series 3 is packed with health-focused features while also keeping you connected with the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications. The smartwatch tracks popular workouts, activity, and calories burned, and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. The waterproof watch also includes GPS technology and boasts an impressive 18-hour battery life.



As we said above, this is not only a fantastic deal, it's also the lowest price we've yet seen for the Series 3 smartwatch – and for comparison, the just-released Apple Watch 5 currently retails for $399, which makes this $189 Apple Watch 3 deal extremely tempting. We don't know how long Walmart will have the smartwatch at this price, so you should grab this deal while you can.

