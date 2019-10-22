The Apple Watch 3 gets a $90 price cut at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Amazon is slashing the price on the best-selling Apple Watch 3 ahead of the Black Friday sale event. Right now you can get the Series 3 smartwatch on sale for $189. That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the GPS-only model watch. If you're interested in a bigger display, Walmart has the 42mm Apple Watch 3 on sale for $229.



The Apple Watch Series 3 is packed with health-focused while also keeping you connected. The series 3 watch helps you achieve your fitness goals by tracking popular workouts like running, yoga and cycling, and calories burned. The smartwatch also offers heart rate monitoring and will notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch includes GPS technology and offers up to 18 hours of battery life.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Series 3 smartwatch, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the Apple watch on sale. The just-released Apple Watch 5 currently retails for $399, which makes this $189 Apple Watch 3 deal extremely appealing.

Apple Watch 3 deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm $279 $189 at Amazon

You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale at Amazon for $189. That's the best price we've seen for the smartwatch that comes in a black sport band and includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm $309 $229 at Walmart

If you're looking for a bigger display, Walmart also has the 42mm Apple Watch 3 in a white and black sport band on sale for $229. The GPS-only smartwatch tracks steps, popular workouts, and calories burned.

