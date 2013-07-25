TCL outs a 50-inch 4K LED TV for an unheard of $999

If you're in the market for a new HDTV but think 4K prices are (way) out of reach, think again: A 50-inch LED TV set can now be had for a mere $999.

The Creative Life (TCL) \ announced an affordable new option today for consumers looking to buy into the latest 4K Ultra HD technology without leaving a big dent in consumers' wallets.

Available in September for a suggested retail price of $999, the 50-inch LED Ultra HD TV features a whopping 3840 x 2160 resolution that delivers picture quality a few times over that of current 1080p HDTVs.

TCL's Ultra HD set features a thin bezel with a gunmetal gray finish, with four HDMI inputs that allow existing content to be upscaled on the fly from Blu-ray or DVD. There's also SRS TruSurroundHD to help make whatever media your blasting boom.

USA or bust

Although China-based TCL isn't a household brand here in the U.S., the world's third-largest TV brand is looking to change that with aggressive pricing at a time when 4K Ultra HD is still in its infancy.

"Our mission is to deliver high quality HDTVs with advanced technologies and premium design at an aggressive price to establish the TCL brand in the U.S.," said Michelle Mao, president, TCL USA, in a statement.

TCL's pricing indeed compares quite favorably to rivals, which include Samsung and its 55-inch model priced at more than $5,000 and a 50-inch set from Seiki Digital that popped up back in April for $1,299.

In addition to its 4K set, TCL also introduced three new models in its 5510 1080p HDTV series today, starting at $399 for 40-inch and topping out with a 55-inch Smart TV for $799, available in August.