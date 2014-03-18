Foxtel fast tracking Game of Thrones two hours after US broadcast

Foxtel has confirmed that Game of Thrones season 4 will be available two hours after US broadcast, with the first episode arriving at 3.30pm on April 7, and a second viewing scheduled for 8.30pm.

The series will be shown on the Foxtel channel Showcase, which is available to traditional Foxtel subscribers, while subscribers to the movie package on the streaming service Foxtel Play can currently get special pricing for access to Showcase.

It's yet to be seen if this will help pacify Game of Thrones fans, as earlier this year Foxtel revealed that it has a new deal in place with HBO that blocks competitors like Quickflix and Apple TV streaming the program.

If you're still grumpy at Foxtel, the pay TV operator also has a new competition for fans to win a life-sized Iron Throne. Sydneysiders will also be able to get a chance to sit on the Iron Throne tomorrow, March 19, at Martin Place between 7.30am to 3.30pm.

