Apple TV's newest app lets you play your personal movie library

Have a hard drive full of old home movies or films you're tired of playing on a laptop screen? Thanks to VLC Player coming to Apple TV, video formats that normally went unsupported now have a home on iOS' little black box.

The open-source media player is no stranger to other Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, or even the Apple Watch. However, VLC Player has made its long-awaited debut on the iOS equivalent of the big screen, bringing support for nearly every type of video and audio format under the sun to a user's television.

"VLC on the Apple TV automatically discovers storage and shares on your local network (using the SMB, UPnP media server, FTP and PLEX protocols)," explained developer VideoLAN in today's announcement. "You can browse them with the clicker or the Remote, select the content you want and it will play."

In addition to bringing previously unplayable media to Apple TV, VLC Player also supports synchronized subtitles and album art, as well as multiple playback speeds, all without having to reformat or convert files.

VLC Player on Apple TV currently supports remote play and network streaming, though VideoLAN plans to add support for other storage methods such as Dropbox, OneDrive, and Box in the near future.

In the meantime, we just hope no one pulls up that embarrassing old student film of yours from the eleventh grade as an alternative to Netflix or the iTunes Movies Store.