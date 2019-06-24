Sweden vs Canada live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having suffered a blow to their confidence with a 2-0 defeat to the USA, Sweden nevertheless find themselves in the knockout stages of the 2019 Women's World Cup and will look to put their last match behind them. Canada's route to the second round of the Women's World Cup was a similar story, with back-to-back wins followed by humbling defeat in their final game - in the Canucks' case a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands.

On paper it looks like we're set for tightly-contested game, and it's one you'll be able to watch from anywhere around the world with our Sweden vs Canada live stream guide below.

Live stream Sweden vs Canada - where and when Today's match takes place at the famous old Parc des Princes in Paris, the home stadium of PSG. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, meaning a 8pm BST for viewers in the UK. For fans cheering on in Canada, that's a 3pm ET start.

Canada edged into the last 16 thanks in no small part to its lock tight defence which has only conceded in two of their previous 10 matches. They will need to be at their best once again here this evening to thwart the Swedes who will have striker Kosovare Asllani back from injury.

With Sweden having also been fairly resolute at the back in recent times, keeping five clean sheets in their previous ten games, its looking unlikely we're about to witness a goal-fest.

Up for grabs tonight is a quarter-final clash with Germany, after they saw off Nigeria 3-0 in confident fashion on Saturday. Don't miss any of today's action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Sweden vs Canada wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

Live stream Canada vs Sweden in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 12pm PT, and 3pm ET.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream Sweden vs Canada live in the UK

The good news for those looking to watch today's match in the UK and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup is that every match will be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be live on the BBC's Red Button service, with coverage set to start at 7.45pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch Sweden vs Canada live stream in Australia

While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to Spain vs USA in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 5am AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a Sweden vs Canada live stream in New Zealand