Stage 11 Tour de France live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Feeling refreshed? Then let the Tour de France commence with a stage 11 sprint south west from Albi to the gastronomic city of Toulouse. To see the sights and the cycling from just about anywhere on Earth, be sure to follow our Tour de France live stream guide for Stage 11.

The riders certainly earned their rest after a few solid days of mountainous climbing, but they need to get straight back on the saddle today for some flat sprinting. As the field enters the Pink City, there should be plenty in contention for an exciting sprint finish.

Tour de France Stage 11 - where and when Stage 11 of the 2019 Tour de France sees the riders race on the flat roads between Albi and Toulouse. The official stage length is 167km. It's set to take place on Wednesday, July 17 with the riders getting started at 1.35pm local time (so that's 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET, 4.35am PT).

Reigning champion Geraint Thomas has really started making a move in recent stages in what's looking like a spirited defence of his title. He and Colombian Egan Bernal - also of Team Ineos - are now loitering well within range of the top spots, while French native Julian Alaphilippe retains the yellow jersey...for now.

To make sure that you don't miss a single minute of the action, keep reading our guide. We'll tell you all the best (and FREE) ways to watch Stage 11 with Tour de France live stream options no matter where you are today.

Live stream Tour de France Stage 11 from outside your country

We have details of all the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand broadcasters further down this guide. Good news in the UK and Australia where it's on free-to-air TV.

If you're obsessed by watching Le Tour and refuse to miss a stage - even when you're away on business or on holiday - then you'll be disappointed to see your domestic coverage geo-blocked when you try to stream online from abroad. That's where utilising a VPN (Virtual Private Network ) really helps. It let's you virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country. Thus letting you watch as if you were back there.

They're surprisingly easy to use and have the double benefit of giving you an extra layer of security as you surf the web. There are lots of options, and we've tested loads of them.

How to live stream Tour de France Stage 11 FREE in the UK

We're delighted to say that ITV4 is showing all of the stages on Le Tour. You can watch via a TV, online or you can stream via mobile or tablet using the ITV Hub app. Today's coverage begins at 10am BST with the stage itself kicking off at 10.20am. Want to watch this stage but out of the UK? You can use a VPN to relocate your ISP to a server in the UK and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Stage 11 of Le Tour in the US

NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Tour de France 2019 in the US. You'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Cycling Pass for $54.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the Tour. If you're not interested in cable but still want to watch then there are plenty more TV streaming services available to watch on. Here's a selection of the best, most of which also have a free trial:

Live stream Tour de France stage 11 in Australia for FREE

Getting a Tour de France live stream Down Under is absolutely free thanks to SBS and its apps. Of course watching this stage as it happens depends on whether you're prepared to stay awake for it - SBS coverage starts at 9.30pm AEST. If you happen to be outside outside Australia as it happens but still want to catch that SBS broadcast, using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

Stream Tour de France 2019 Stage 11 live in Canada

Sportsnet - the specialist subscription sports station - will be showing this and every stage of Le Tour. If you don't already have access, you can sign up to Sportsnet NOW for a live HD stream on your computer or mobile device. You can go for a 7-day pass for $9.99 or $19.99 for a month that will sort you for every single stage. For French-speaking coverage in Canada, viewers will need to tune into RDS Sports. However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to use a VPN and access the coverage.

How to watch Tour de France 2019 in New Zealand