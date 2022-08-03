Sony LinkBuds earbuds finally arrive in India

Audio player loading…

Sony LinkBuds, the company’s TWS earbuds that don’t come with any noise cancellation, have been finally launched in India. The TWS earbuds retail at Rs 19,990 but the company is offering pre-booking discounts.

The Sony LinkBuds have a unique ring-like design for the audio drivers and yet it fits perfectly in the ear. Over the past few years, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes have been key features on many TWS earbuds. Both premium and budget ones. In the case of the Sony LinkBuds, the company is offering a product for any users who are uncomfortable with silicone ear tips and enjoy their music. At the same time, also remain aware of everything that is going on around them.

Sony LinkBuds pricing and availability

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony LinkBuds will be available in two colour options - Black and White. The open-ear TWS earbuds will be retailing for Rs 19,990 from August 13 on Sony’s official online (opens in new tab) and offline stores. As an introductory pre-booking offer, Sony is offering the TWS earbuds at Rs 12,990 which is inclusive of a cashback on credit and debit cards. The offer will be valid from tomorrow until August 12.

It will also make its way to other e-commerce stores on the day of the first sale.

Sony LinkBuds features and specifications

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony LinkBuds come with an open-ear design and yet offers IPX4 resistance to water splash and sweat. Since the TWS earbuds don’t have any additional hardware for ANC, these are able to provide a total playback of up to 17.5 hours. A 10-minute charge can offer up to 90 minutes of playback.

Even within the small form factor, it comes with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) which improves audio quality. While it does look like the earbuds are missing touch sensors for audio playback, it isn’t the case. The earbuds can sense taps in the areas in front of the ear.

The Sony LinkBuds also feature Adaptive Volume Control and Speak-To-Chat. The former analyses the environment sounds and changes the volume accordingly. While the latter can be set to pause music when you begin speaking with someone else.