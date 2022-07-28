Boult Audio Omega is a budget TWS earbuds with ANC for mobile gamers

Audio player loading…

Boult Audio has introduced new TWS earbuds in India which continue to offer premium features at a budget price. The homegrown audio and wearables manufacturer has launched the Boult Audio Omega today at Rs 2,499.

One of the country’s fastest-growing manufacturers of budget TWS earbuds, Boult Audio, has launched the Omega. It features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which was previously available in the Boult Audio Xpods Pro earbuds as well. The new TWS earbuds are aimed at mobile gamers as it features a dedicated Game Mode too.

(Image credit: Boult Audio)

In terms of the design, the Boult Audio Omega comes with a slim stem that houses most of the hardware. From the product images, it looks like each of the stems consists of 4 microphones. These will help to reduce background noise during calls and also improve ANC. The earbuds also get touch sensors on them to invoke your virtual assistants or to control music playback. Along with ANC, the earbuds also feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) as well which is a separate chip in itself.

Boult Audio Omega TWS pricing and availability

The Boult Audio Omega TWS is available in two colour options - Black and White. They are already up for purchase through Amazon at Rs 2,499.

Today's best Boult Omega TWS deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) ₹9,999 (opens in new tab) ₹2,699 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) ₹9,999 (opens in new tab) ₹2,699 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Boult Audio Omega TWS features

(Image credit: Boult Audio)

The Boult Audio Omega comes with almost 8 hours of playback time with ANC turned on. While those figures are on a single charge, the charging case can provide an additional 24 hours of playback. The Boult Audio Omega is also capable of providing a 100-minute playback with just a 10-minute charge. With the ANC turned on. they are able to block out noise up to 30db.

Boult Audio uses its proprietary Zen Technology to reduce the background noise during calls. The dedicated ENC chip and the quad-microphones on the earbuds can capture your voice and filter out environmental noise.

In terms of connectivity, the TWS comes with Bluetooth 5.2. As a gaming-centric product, the TWS offers a 45ms latency through its Combat Mode profile. You can also choose from a variety of music modes through the company’s app. HiFi Mode, Bass Boost Mode (BoomX) and Rock Mode are just a few of the options available.

The Boult Audio Omega TWS comes with IPX5 water and sweat resistance. It is also compatible with Android and iOS.