The LG G3's Lollipop update is 'coming soon' in the US

LG's USA mobile Twitter account has revealed that the LG G3 is about to be upgraded to Android 5.0 Lollipop in the US.

"Introducing Lollipop: a sweet treat for your #LGG3," the message reads, with an image that spells "coming soon."

"Life with your LG G3 is about to get sweeter," the image further says.

Lollipop began rolling out to LG's current flagship in November, though only in Korea. It was only a matter of time before it made its way here.

We've no idea on the time frame beyond "soon," so keep an eye out for the update to arrive if you're a proud LG G3 owner just waiting to be back on the cutting edge.