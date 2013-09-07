BBM for iPhone submitted two weeks ago, awaiting App Store approval

BlackBerry has revealed its new Messenger app for iPhone was submitted for Apple's approval two weeks ago, indicating the app could arrive at any time.

The news comes from the Twitter account of BlackBerry's Alex Kinsella who, on Friday afternoon, admitted the company was now playing the waiting game as Apple takes a peek at the completed app.

He wrote: "Just in case we forgot to mention, BBM for iPhone was submitted for review 2 weeks ago. #waiting #BBM4ALL"

An online app tracker from Shiny Development claims the average review time for iOS apps is currently only four days, so perhaps Apple is making its old rival sweat before offering a thumbs up.

Before September ends

BBM, which helped BlackBerry handsets stay popular long after the decline set in at Waterloo, is coming to Android and iOS as part of an effort to make the app a universal tool for for all.

The company announced the expansion plans at its BlackBerry World event back in May and all indications suggest the app will drop on both platforms by the end of September. In the case of the iPhone app, maybe sooner.

Via Apple Insider