Sling TV deal: get a free Google Nest Hub when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV

If you've been thinking about ditching cable and signing up with a streaming service, then you've come to the right place. For a limited time, Sling is offering a free Google Nest Hub when you prepay for three months of Sling TV.

Sling TV is a streaming service that allows you to watch live TV from your favorite channels that you can customize from the Sling app. Sling also features DVR-like services, on-demand programming, and movies that you can rent online. You can watch Sling TV on any device that can stream the app, such as your laptop, tablet, phone, or smart display. There's also no long-term contracts or hidden fees with Sling, and at a minimum, you can pay just $15 a month. You can learn more about the streaming service with our Sling TV review.

A Google Nest Hub normally retails for $149 (currently on sale for $79), and you can stream Sling on the smart display. Just select Sing as your video streaming device, download the app, and you can start enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows from the Nest Hub.

Sling TV | Receive a free Google Nest Hub when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV

Get a free Google Nest Hub when you prepay for three months of Sling TV. You must be a new customer and after three months, your credit card will be charged for applicable subscription until you cancel your service.

View Deal

If you're interested in other TV network deals we have the best Dish TV packages and deals that are currently available.



We also have the best cheap US TV deals and sale prices that are going on.