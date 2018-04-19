The best Dish packages and network deals for your TV in April 2018

The demand for Dish packages and network deals for TVs in the USA is huge all year round and we're here to keep you up-to-date with the latest prices.

It's not all about price though. We'll tell you what you're getting in each of the Dish packages to choose from, so you can make the most informed buying decision. There's no hard sell, no pressure, just the bare facts of what you can get for your money.

When there's a special promotion on a Dish package, we'll list it below and compare it to the previous price to make it as clear as possible. So, let's take a deeper look at the latest Dish satellite network deals.

Included on all Dish packages

To save some space when we tell you what you get on each of the individual Dish TV packages we'll list what you get on all of them right here. That'll hopefully make it easier trying to pick out the differences between the different tiers when you head on over to Dish's website after checking out our descriptions.

Every Dish package currently comes with the following as standard:

Smart HD DVD DVR box

A free voice remote

8000+ on-demand titles

70+ music channels

2-year price guarantee

Channels in HD for free

Dish Anywhere access for remote viewing

Free access to Premium channels for three months

Free professional installation

The cheapest Dish package

The cheapest Dish package with College sport

America's Top 120+ | 190+ channels | $ 84.99 $69.99/mo

This Dish network deal includes the best channels from the Top 120, plus a fine selection of sports (college sports especially), ESPN and the NFL, Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12 and Longhorn networks. Sign up today and you'll save $15 a month on your subscription.

View Deal

The best Dish package for all sports and more

America's Top 200 | 240+ channels | $94.99 $79.99/mo

Okay, we're talking all the key sports options here and this is a fantastic time to buy as it's $15 less a month than the regular price. You're getting the MLB, NBA, NHL networks, and the Golf Channel on top of the college sport channels in the Top 120+ package mentioned earlier. It's not all about a sports upgrade though as you're also getting Bravo, A&E, Hallmark, Disney XD and Sundance.

View Deal

The best Dish package for movies and sports

America's Top 250 | 290+ channels | $104.99 $89.99/mo

This is a huge Dish network deal packed with a fantastic range of sports and movie options. In addition to all the sports mentioned in the previous Dish deal, this one boasts excellent movie/TV options like TCM, The Movie Channel, Starz Encore, Nat Geo Wild, Nicktoons, and many more. Sure, it's not exactly cheap, but it is $15 less a month than the usual price, saving you $360 over two years.

View Deal

What channels do I get with these Dish packages?

There's a handy comparison chart over on Dish's website that shows you which channels are on each of the individual TV packages so you can choose the one that fits your home's requirements best.

Can I get premium channel networks like HBO, Starz Cinemax and Showtime?

Yes, there's an offer on right now where you can get the HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz channels all for free with your new Dish TV package for the first three months. It's then $55 a month for the channels after the three months unless you cancel. You'll be offered these extras during the checkout process before you enter your details.