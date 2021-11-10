Shop Black Friday Apple Watch deals right now - prices starting at just $169

Black Friday Apple Watch deals are some of the most coveted bargains during the official Black Friday sale, and thanks to early offers from Amazon and Walmart, you can shop fantastic deals right now.



We've scoured through today's sales to bring you the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals below, including discounts on the Apple Watch 3, the SE, the Series 6, and a rare price cut on the all-new Apple Watch 7.



You'll have to act fast though you if want to snag an early Black Friday Apple Watch deal - several models and colors are currently out of stock, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

Today's best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Black Friday deals are hitting the all-new Apple Watch 7, which is on sale for $389.99. That's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted and the lowest price we've ever seen. This deal from Amazon applies to the Clover sport band, and as of right now, the 41mm smartwatch is in stock and ready to ship.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Last year's most popular Black Friday Apple Watch was on the Series 6, and Amazon currently has the smartwatch in stock and on sale for $349. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $25 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 6 features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Today's deal applies to the Red model, which is the only color currently in stock.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279.99 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279.99 $269.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - Walmart has the lowest price right now on the new Apple Watch SE - a great choice if you find the Series 6 and 7 a little too expensive for your tastes. If stocks hold up, this one could go a little lower. So far, however, this is the best Black Friday Apple Watch deal on this model. Note, this sale is on the Abyss Blue color only currently.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - The cheapest Black Friday Apple Watch deal is the best-selling Series 3, which is on sale for just $169 at Walmart. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring. The Apple Watch 3 is currently sold out at most retailers, so we'd snag today's deal while you can.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales, and see more devices on sale with our guide to the best Black Friday Apple deals that are happening right now.