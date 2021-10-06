Amazon's pre-Black Friday TV deals knock up to $1,001 off stunning Sony displays

Amazon and Best Buy are battling it out today to offer up what are, most likely, the best 4K TV deals we'll see this side of Black Friday.

Take this stunning 2021 77-inch Sony A80J OLED TV for $2,998 (was $3,999) at Amazon. Not only is today's price cut reaching a whopping $1,001, but it's actually yielding the lowest price we've ever seen on one of our top-rated best TVs of 2021.

Of course, such a pricey display isn't for everyone, which is why we'd also recommend this (slightly) more reasonably priced Sony X85J for $1,099.99 (was $1,599) at Best Buy. At 65-inches, this one still scratches that large screen itch at a reasonable price but still manages to pack in a very powerful 4K processor, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and also supports 120Hz refresh rates on the latest consoles via a handy HDMI 2.0 port.

Even cheaper still are this 65-inch Toshiba C350 Series for $499.99 (was $719) at Amazon and this 70-inch Hisense A6G Series for $549.99 (was $849.99). While on the 'affordable' end of the 4K TV deals spectrum, both these sets come from respected brands, support Dolby Vision and HDR10, and also come packed with handy smart TV features. For those looking for a larger TV that packs in the latest tech but doesn't break the bank, both these are superb options.

Outside the US? See today's best 4K TV deals in your region just below.

Today's best 4K TV deals

Sony A80J 77-inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV: $3,999 $2,998 at Amazon

Save $1,001 - The biggest saving we've found in today's 4K TV deals at Amazon is on this stunning 77-inch 2021 Sony OLED - a pricey set, but one that's packed to the brim with top-end tech and features. Alongside an industry-leading OLED panel with unbeatable blacks and gorgeous contrast (HDR10, Dolby Vision), you'll have a super powerful 4K processor and two HDMI 2.1 ports - perfect for hooking up to the latest consoles and playing your games at a full 120Hz.View Deal

Sony X85J Series 65-inch LED HDR Smart TV: $1,599 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This mid-range Sony X85J will come in at a fraction of the price of an equivalent OLED or QLED panel while still offering excellent picture quality and features. You'll get Sony's latest 4K HDR X1 processor, MotionFlow XR technology, and a host of smart TV features thanks to the Tizen OS. This one's also got a handy HDMI 2.1 port for running those next-gen games consoles at a total 120Hz refresh rate.

75-inch: $1,499 $1,098 at AmazonView Deal

Toshiba C350 Series 65-inch 4K LED HDR Smart TV: $719 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $220 - If you're on a budget but still want a fully-featured (and large) 4K TV, you could consider this Toshiba C350 Series display - now on sale with a huge price cut at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen so far on this set, which features full support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 thanks to Toshiba's 'Regza Engine' 4K processor.View Deal

Hisense A6G Series 70-inch 4K LED HDR Smart TV: $849.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Another fantastic 4K TV deal for those on a budget can be found on this Hisense A6G at Best Buy. This one's got Google Chromecast built in for easy streaming, plus support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, too - very nice things to have on a TV that's more on the reasonable end of the price spectrum. If you're looking for that well specced-out 70-inch set on a budget, this one's a great buy.View Deal

