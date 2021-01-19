Save $70 off a pair of the world's best workout headphones right now

The Adidas RPT-01 are some of the best workout headphones you can buy today, and they're down to $99.99 at Amazon right now – a saving of $70 off the regular price.

These wireless Bluetooth headphones are designed specifically for sport, and unlike most on-ear designs, they won't bounce or budge while you run or lift. Ideal if you find in-ear headphones uncomfortable, or prone to falling out.

Adidas RPT-01: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $70)

These over-ear sports headphones boast impressive 40-hour battery life, a comfortable design, and smart controls that are easy to use, even mid-run. They've earned a place in our roundup of the best workout headphones, and this is the best price we've seen for them so far.

When we put the Adidas RPT-01 to the test, we were impressed by their 40-hour battery life, simple controls that are easy to use while running, and bass-heavy sound. They might lack some nuance of other headphones, but if you're pounding the pavement, that's not going to be an issue.

They have a sporty design too, with a knitted mesh-like fabric rather than the plastic shell of many headphones. The headband and ear cushions can be removed for easy washing when they get sweaty.

They've earned their place in our roundup of the best workout headphones, and if you've made a new year's resolution to get more active, they could be exactly the motivation you need.

This deal only applies to the light gray model; the graphite version is still full price.


