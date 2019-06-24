Save $50 on the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 on Amazon

We're still waiting for Amazon Prime Day to arrive, but you're in luck if you need to get an affordable processor before then. The Ryzen 5 2600, one of the best budget processors is 25% off on Amazon today in the US, meaning you can pick it up for as little as $149.99.

This is a 6-core, 12-thread desktop processor with a boost clock of 3.9GHz. What's better, because all AMD processors are unlocked, you can overclock it to get even more performance – as long as you pick out a compatible motherboard. This is easily one of the best processors for gaming, especially in this price range – you won't have any trouble with your CPU bottlenecking your gaming performance. Our advice, though – pair the Ryzen 5 2600 with some speedy RAM to squeeze out some extra performance.

At its regular price of $199, the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 is already a steal for how much performance you're getting. But, at just $149, there's no reason not to jump on it.