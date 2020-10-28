Save $400 on a stunning 65-inch Sony in Amazon's latest early Black Friday TV deals

It's not even November, but we're seeing some excellent early Black Friday TV deals land right now at Amazon, including this particularly good sale cutting $400 off the Sony X750H 4K TV, now $599.99 - the cheapest price this 2020 65-inch display has ever gone for.

Ok, so the X750H isn't an OLED or QLED TV, but it is massive, excellent value, and a great everyday 4k TV deal for those who simply want a fantastic picture and top-end smart functionality without breaking the bank.

For example, you're getting Sony's latest X1 4K processor and Triluminos technology, which will result in fantastic upscaling detail and performance, plus excellent color rendering. The X750H also of course fully supports HDR, so you'll get plenty of contrast on those pictures, regardless of whether you're watching your favorite movie or playing games. Speaking of games, the X750H also has a bespoke gaming mode that'll significantly reduce your input lag too - a common issue on 4K TVs this big.



Of course, you could also opt to wait for this year's Black Friday TV deals, which are always a big component of the larger Black Friday deals event. Our opinion? We think this particular 4K TV deal will probably return on the big day itself, but probably won't go any cheaper as it's already $100 off its normal sales price.

Not in the US? Check out the best 4K TV deals in your region just below.

