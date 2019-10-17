Save big on Best Buy's 4K TV deals before Black Friday

Are you in the market for a new 4K TV? If so, you should check out the fantastic TV deals on offer at Best Buy, which has slashed the price of some of its Hisense TVs ahead of Black Friday.

With savings of up to $100 on these already budget-friendly Hisense HDR TVs, these deals mean that you can get your hands on a new 4K TV without breaking the bank.

All of these TVs come with either Roku or Android operating systems, which allow you to access your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with a flourish of your remote control.

It's worth bearing in mind, that as a budget brand, Hisense TVs won't offer the same peak brightness as more expensive sets from bigger name brands. This means that the images shown on the sets don't quite have the same sparkle to them as better HDR sets.

That's not to say that they don't look good; the panels used in these sets are decent. They tend to offer nice sharp images, decent black levels, and good color balance.

It's also possible that these prices could drop further over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are coming up in a matter of weeks. Still, if you need a new TV quick, these deals are well worth looking at. Also, check out our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide for the best offers that are already live.

Today's best 4K TV deals

Hisense 55H8F 55in 4K TV with Android $500 $400

This fantastic deal sees $100 slashed from the price of this Android-powered 4K TV from Hisense, which comes with a voice remote so you can control playback totally hands-free.

Hisense 65H8F 65in 4K TV with Android $700 $600

Looking for something a little bigger? This is the same TV as above, but with an extra 10-inches of screen, ideal for watching your favorite blockbusters in 4K.

Hisense 50R7E 50in 4K TV with Roku $300 $279.99

With Roku built-in, the Hisense 50R7E gives you access to over 4,000 streaming channels in glorious 4K. This is only a discount of $20 however, and we'd recommend hanging on until Black Friday if this particular model takes your fancy.

