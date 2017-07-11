Trending
Samsung’s 32-inch curved LED monitor is almost half-off for Amazon Prime Day

Itching for a curved monitor? Amazon Prime Day 2017 continues with a stellar deal on the Samsung CF391 curved LED display. It normally goes for $399, but right now it’s 38% off, which brings the price down to $249. 

The 0.5mm-thin CF391 pushes a 1080p resolution with a 5000:1 contrast ratio that separates the whites and blacks with confidence.

As far as in inputs go, it accepts DisplayPort and HDMI, meaning that you can feed in picture from two different sources if you’d like.

Act fast to take advantage of this deal and be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

