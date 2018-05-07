Samsung will announce four new J-series smartphones in May

The battle of Chinese smartphone manufacturers continue with Samsung seemingly gearing up to challenge Xiaomi in the budget smartphone segment will their ‘Infinity Display’ in May. The company will launch 4 new smartphones as a part of their Galaxy J series.

Samsung’s Galaxy J series targets the millennials, which is why they’ve combined the allure of a bezel-less screen with affordable prices. So far, it has been that the flagship devices like the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9 featured the Infinity Display, This is will be a first for the company to bring the feature onto budget phones.

The new phones will continue to come under the umbrella of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. They will also carry forward features like the ‘S bike’ mode, Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and ‘Turbo Speed’ technology.

It was just last month, in April, that Samsung launched the Galaxy J7 Duo. The dual camera device is priced at Rs 16,990. It has a rear camera has a 13MP lens paired with a 5MP lens. Keeping the price point in mind, the phone is in direct competition with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Samsung was the number one selling brand in India for quite a while. It’s only recently that Xiaomi overtook them in Q4 2017 and held onto that momentum in Q1 2018. The coming months will tell us how this plays out. Both companies have extensive plans for the Indian smartphone market and they’ll just have to battle it out.