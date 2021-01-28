Save over $100 with stunning Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals often some of the biggest discounts in the smartwatch arena, and this week's sales are no different. Whether you're after the latest and greatest model or an even cheaper previous generation, there's plenty of savings up for grabs, with prices dropping to some of their lowest positions yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is now down to just $299.99 (was $399.99). That's a $100 discount that leaves us $10 out from its lowest price ever. You're getting the 41mm version here, with that famed multi-day battery (with Wireless PowerShare from your Samsung Galaxy phone as well) and plenty of extra smartwatch and fitness tracker features as well.

However, if you opt to drop that thin, light profile, lose a little performance power and go down to 4GB of storage you can save an extra $100 on the original Samsung Galaxy Watch. You'll still find plenty of fitness features in here - as well as the same AMOLED display, but you can pick up a cheaper smartwatch for just $169.99 (was $299.99) with this deal from B&H Photo.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm): $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available for $299.99 right now at Amazon - that's just $10 off its lowest price ever (and we only saw it drop to $289.99 very briefly last year). That makes this an excellent chance to grab the latest smartwatch from Samsung, especially seeing as it's usually only on sale for $349.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm LTE): $299.99 $169.99 at B&H Photo

Or you can grab this LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch for its lowest price ever - coming in under $200 for the first time. The Bluetooth only model is actually also sitting at this price tag, so it makes sense to grab the traditionally more expensive model and future proof yourself if you ever decide to take out a data contract for your wrist.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

There's plenty more smartwatch deals on the table right now as well. From cheap Apple Watch sales to the latest Fitbit deals, you'll find a range of wearables seeing some stunning price drops this week.