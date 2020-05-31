Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 sales offer $110 price cuts at Best Buy

If you're after a powerful tablet for flexible work, streaming, or gaming, you'll want to check out the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals at Best Buy. While an iPad Pro will set you back closer to $900 right now, you'll find these cheap tablets up for just $549 at the cheapest end.

That's the price of a 128GB Tab S6, but if you can stretch just a little further you can double your storage for just $619 this weekend. That's a $110 discount on the larger model, and a fantastic price cut on one of Samsung's most recent releases.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 combines a lightweight, slimline design with powerful octa-core processing and the flexibility of a more laptop-based design once a keyboard is attached. If you do opt for the cheaper model this weekend, you'll also be glad to know that you can always upgrade your capacity thanks to the microSD slot.

We're rounding up these Samsung Galaxy Tab deals below, but you can also find more Samsung tablet prices and sales from around the web. Not in the US? You'll find the best Tab S6 prices in the UK and Australia further down the page.

This week's Samsung Galaxy Tab deals at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB | $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with a $100 discount at Best Buy this weekend - coming in at just under $550. There's 128GB of storage in here, more than enough for lighter streaming, gaming, and everyday browsing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 256GB | $729.99 $619.99 at Best Buy

Double your storage and save $110, however, with this 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deal. That's only $60 more than the 128GB model above, so if you're on the fence about needing more storage, this weekend's price can make your mind up for you.

