Samsung Galaxy S9 may soon be available with way more storage

If you haven’t yet purchased a Samsung Galaxy S9, your patience may soon pay off. Samsung’s latest phone could roll out globally with larger memory variants, putting the default 64GB option to shame with new 128GB and 256GB models.

This speculation stems from Verizon’s Open Development site, a database of sorts where the carrier’s supported devices are listed. It lists both the S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus with 128GB and 256GB.

Don't fret at all

In the UK, you can currently pick up the Galaxy S9 Plus in 128GB, but the standard S9 is locked to 64GB, as it is in the US.

It’s not uncommon for companies to bolster their lineup with a special edition after release. And while news of models with increased storage might initially rub you the wrong way (especially if you're an early adopter) it’s hard to worry too much since both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus feature microSD expandable storage.

Each phone can be boosted up to 400GB over what’s originally comes with the phone, meaning with 64GB of storage, you could have nearly 500GB in total – that is, if you can find a microSD card that large. From a value perspective, 128GB microSD cards are the best value, so we’d recommend going with that if you need more storage.

Via PhoneArena