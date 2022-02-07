Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with a valuable free gift

Audio player loading…

Samsung often chucks in freebies with its pricier phones and tablets, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 range looks to be no exception, as an early store listing suggests that the phones could come with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

That’s according to a Polish website spotted by TechInsider, which is also offering credit if you trade in your old phone. Seemingly, this offer is available with the Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but only if you pre-order.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro retail for $199 / £219 / AU$349, so they’re not cheap, and they’re decent earbuds, as our four-star review attests. Of course, it’s possible that the listing (which has now been removed) is inaccurate, or that other regions will get different pre-order perks.

In any case, the listing also mentions a release date of February 25 for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with the other two models listed for March 11, while pre-orders for all three seemingly open on February 9. That’s all in line with the information we’ve heard from other sources.

Galaxy S22 Ultra's actual box got leaked! 👀 pic.twitter.com/jn8BGUrnl8February 6, 2022 See more

Elsewhere, a leaker known as lanzk has used Naver (a South Korean blogging site) to post an image of what’s seemingly the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s retail box.

The same source has also posted a photo of what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on display in a shop. The images - which were shared more widely by @sondesix - don’t show us much that we haven’t seen before, but the latter provides another look at that distinctive notch.

We’d say these are clear signs that the devices are going on sale soon, except we don’t need those signs, because we know Samsung has a big event planned for February 9, where they’re sure to be announced.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: a reasonable pre-order perk

If all three Samsung Galaxy S22 models really do come with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro then that’s a solid perk, but nothing exceptional by Samsung’s standards.

If you pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the UK you could also snag a free pair of these, and they were a new release at the time whereas now they’re a year old, so that offer had this one beat – though the two cheaper S21 models came with the less expensive Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

But as noted, pre-order gifts could vary from region to region, as they often do, and the fact that all three seemingly come with Buds Pro is a slight red flag, as we’d expect the Ultra to get a more premium pre-order gift than the other two models.

In any case though it looks likely that pre-orders open on February 9, so we should know for sure what extras Samsung is offering soon.

