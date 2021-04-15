Samsung Galaxy S21 deals offer 256GB for the price of 128GB at Best Buy this week

Best Buy's latest Galaxy S21 deals are currently offering upgraded 256GB models for the same price as the standard 128GB version this week - quite possibly the best round of discounts we've seen yet from this retailer.

Currently, you can pick up the 256GB Galaxy S21 for just $649 (was $849), the Galaxy S21 Plus for $749 (was $1,049), and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $949 (was $1,249). These devices were already heavily discounted, so this latest promo is the real cherry on top.

While we've previously seen offers like the Galaxy S21 Plus being sold for the same price as the standard device with a trade-in (down to just $99), this latest round of Galaxy S21 deals at Best Buy is probably the most generous yet for people simply looking for a good old fashioned straight-up discount on a device. Put simply, you don't have to trade-in to score yourself an upgraded 256GB Galaxy S21 (or Plus/Ultra) this week at Best Buy - you're just getting a huge discount on an unlocked device.

That said, if you did want to trade-in, then Best Buy has some really generous trade-in rebates of up to $800 right now that can be used in addition to the above 256GB model promotion. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile/Sprint are all on offer with some hefty savings, so definitely consider picking up your device from Best Buy if you've got your sights set on pairing this device with some of the best cell phone plans on the market currently.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (carrier): 256GB for the price of 128GB, plus up to $800 off with trade-in at Best Buy

Not only can you bag yourself a 256GB Galaxy S21 (or Plus/Ultra) for the price of a 128GB right now, but Best Buy is also offering trade-in rebates of up to $800. If you happen to have an old device ready to hand over then you're potentially looking at a free device here, with an upgraded 256GB drive and a bit of change left over for your phone plan bills too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 (unlocked, 256GB): $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - And, those Galaxy S21 deals aren't just for the carrier devices this week at Best Buy either. If you're looking for an unlocked device you can still get a 256GB model for the same price as a 128GB version, plus a healthy price cut on top. Note, all devices in the range are available with a discount right now, so those looking for something a little more premium are also being well catered for here.

Galaxy S21 Plus: $1,049 $749 | Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,249 $949View Deal

