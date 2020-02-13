Samsung Galaxy S10 price cut: save $150 on the S10e, S10 and S10 Plus

Earlier this week, Samsung announced the all-new Galaxy S20 phone, which means it's a fantastic time to find discounts on the S10 lineup. Samsung has already cut the price on an unlocked Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10 Plus phone, and you can even save a further $160 with a qualifying trade-in.



The Samsung Galaxy S10 phone features an edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display that delivers a crisp and clear picture experience. The Galaxy S10 features a 10MP front-facing camera with dual autofocus and a triple-lens camera on the back. The S10 phone packs up to 8GB of RAM and is available with 128GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage. The Samsung phone provides a battery life that lasts all day and is available in your color choice of Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White.



This discount applies to an unlocked Galaxy S10 phone and extends to some carriers like Verizon and Sprint. If you have an eligible phone to trade-in, you can get an instant credit of $160, which means you could potentially save up to $310 on a brand new Galaxy S10 phone.

Samsung Galaxy S10e: $749.99 $599.99 at Samsung

The Galaxy S10e phone gets a $150 price cut at Samsung. The smallest phone of the S10 lineup, the S10e features a 5.8-inch display and packs 6GB of RAM and is available in 128GB or 256GB of storage.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10: $899.99 $749.99 at Samsung

You can save $150 on the Galaxy S10 phone at Samsung. The S10 features a curved 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display and packs 8GB of RAM and is available in 128GB or 512GB of storage.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: $999.99 $849.99 at Samsung

Get the powerful Galaxy S10 Plus phone on sale for $849.99 at Samsung. The biggest Galaxy phone features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display and includes 8GB of RAM and is available in 128GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

View Deal

See more Galaxy S10 offers with our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and S10 Plus prices, and deals.



Learn more about the S20 with our Samsung Galaxy S20 review.