Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals: buy an unlocked device for $200 less today

The Note 20 is barely over a month old but that hasn't stopped B&H Photo from offering probably the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deal we've seen so far - a flat $200 discount that brings the price on an unlocked device down to just $799 right now.

While we've seen some outstanding introductory Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals recently - including outstanding buy-one get-one free offers over at Verizon, these have all been bundled in with new unlimited plans or trade-ins. The beauty of this $200 off saving at B&H Photo is there's no catch here - it's simply a straight-up discount on a brand new flagship. There's no need to trade in your old phone, sign-up to a new carrier or buy a new data plan, all you need to do is catch this deal before it expires and you'll save $200 immediately.

Buying an unlocked phone has its advantages as well. You'll be free to pick your choice of the best cell phone plans at will and, if you choose to, opt for a much cheaper plan than the usual big carrier options. Being a 5G enabled device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have plenty of options down the line and Samsung's phone trade-in program tends to be one of the most generous as well, so there's also plenty of scope to upgrade in the future.

Still on the fence? It's definitely an expensive phone but rest assured it's a worthwhile investment if you're looking for a bigger device. Featuring a gorgeous 6.7-inch FHD+ display, new triple rear-camera setup, top of the line components and excellent 'S' pen functionality, the Galaxy Note 20 is an awesome device indeed and a top choice for a premium phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (128GB, 5G): $999.99 $799.99 at B&H Photo

Save $200 on a brand new unlocked flagship this week at B&H Photo. With a beautiful 6.7-inch FHD+ display, lavish triple rear-camera setup, upgraded components and excellent 'S' pen functionality, the Note 20 is the device of choice for those looking for the very latest in Samsung's excellent range of phablet phones.

