Save $1,000 with this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal

These Samsung Frame TV deals offer some stunning price drops on unique televisions this week. While you can save $1,000 on the 65-inch Samsung Frame TV, there are plenty more savings to be had on smaller models so you can fill any wall with gorgeous art, wait - TV. About that - the special thing about these sleek, wall-snug televisions is that when not in use they display their own unique art through the stunning shine-less screen.

Art Mode offers brand new artwork selected to compliment any space with a range of color palette settings and the ability to swap the art on your walls instantly. It's an amazing feature that makes the most of The Frame's unique design.

When you are watching your favorite TV shows and movies, you're getting a high end QLED TV with some handy bonus features like Apple TV and smart assistant integration and a flush wall mount design.

You can currently grab the smallest 43-inch Samsung Frame TV deal for just $999, a rare drop below $1,000 with this $300 saving. You'll really start to see some serious savings when you look at the other end of the spectrum, however. With savings reaching that all-important $1,000 off with the 65-inch model.

You'll typically see The Frame going for almost $2,800, so if you've had your eye on this gamechanger for a while, now's the time to grab a great Samsung Frame TV deal.

Today's best Samsung Frame TV deals

Samsung Frame QLED 4K UHD TV 43-inch | $1,299.99 $999.99 at Samsung

The cheapest TV in this deal, this 43-inch Samsung Frame Cyber Monday deal sends you home with an extra $300 in your pocket. Keep the subtle design with a smaller model and save some serious cash at the same time. For something a little larger, this 49-inch model is just $1,199.99 down from $1,699.99.

View Deal

Samsung Frame QLED 4K UHD TV 65-inch | $2,799.99 $1,799.99 at Samsung

At the other end of the ruler is this massive 65-inch Samsung Frame TV. A Cyber Monday deal to behold, you can save $1,000 and pick up the largest offering on sale today. If you're after something a little on the smaller side, you can also pick up a 55-inch version for $1,399.99, saving you $600. View Deal

