Get a Samsung 2TB SSD at its best ever price in this Amazon Black Friday sale

Black Friday is one of the best times to get a deal on an SSD - not to mention PC components and accessories, too, which also get some deep discounts. Before Black Friday is here, we're already seeing a massive 43% off our favorite budget SSD, the Samsung 860 Evo (here's our review). Both that and the 970 Evo Plus NVME option are at their best ever prices on Amazon.

2TB is plenty of storage for games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Hitman 2, which can take up massive amounts of space on your PC. This should keep you going for a good while - 1TB is the lower end of what you want to look at for an SSD these days.

Samsung 860 Evo 2TB SATA SSD: $400 $230

Get a massive 43% off this fantastic SATA solid state drive, which we've named our best budget SSD. Black Friday is a great time to get a big saving on SATA SSDs, and this is the cheapest price that Amazon has offered for this particular drive.View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 2TB SSD: $499 $399

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive and don't mind spending a little extra, this is a decent drop for 2TB. That's plenty of space for games, media, or whatever else you want to store. View Deal

Here's how we described the 860 Evo in our round-up of the best SSDs: "Though limited by the SATA3 interface, the Samsung 860 Evo delivers performance that iterates on its predecessor with improved read/write speeds and an array of form factors, while still maintaining its budget price." So, if you want a good amount of storage without busting into your retirement fund, consider the 860 a particularly good bet.

While you're at it, check out the best Black Friday SSD deals.