Ring Video Doorbell Pro gets a big price cut ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, (with some sleuthing, we might have discovered the leaked date) but Amazon is slashing prices now on its best-selling Ring devices. For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $199. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa enabled doorbell.



The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check-in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro offers advanced motion detection with the ability to customize your motion zones to focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.



The Ring Pro is hard-wired as a standard doorbell so you won't ever have to worry about changing out the battery. The Ring doorbell works with Alexa and comes with four interchangeable faceplates so you can match your security to your home.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro $249 $199 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $50 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro at Amazon. The Pro features advanced motion detection and is available in four different faceplates options (nickel, black, bronze and, white).

View Deal

Amazon also has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on sale for $159. Unlike the Pro, the Ring Doorbell 2 has a rechargeable battery power as well as the option to hardwire an existing doorbell.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 $199 $159 at Amazon

You can get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on sale at Amazon for $159. The Ring 2 works with Alexa and sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected, or someone rings the Doorbell.

View Deal

Check out our best Ring Doorbell deals page that we always keep updated with the latest prices and sales.



Shop more deals and learn more about Amazon Prime Day with our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2019: everything you need to know for the July deals event.