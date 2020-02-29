Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch El Clasico 2020 online from anywhere

With just two points separating both sides in the La Liga table and only 13 games remaining, this weekend's El Clasico showdown looks unmissable - don't miss a second of the action by following our Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream guide.

Trailing in second and coming into Sunday's top-of-the-table La Liga showdown off the back of a stinging midweek Champions League defeat at home to Man City, the pressure would appear to be on Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream - where and when Real Madrid vs Barcelona is known as El Clasico and it's the biggest La Liga rivalry. The latest edition takes place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Sunday with kick-off at 9pm CET local time. That a 8pm GMT start in the UK and a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in the US, and a 7am AEDT start on Monday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

That said, Barcelona are experiencing a major defensive injury crisis that could leave them vulnerable at the back. First choice full-backs Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba are both injured, while Gerard Pique is doubtful for the clash. No doubt Real will look to take advantage of this playing at home at the Bernabeu, but they haven't always been able to hit the mark this season and have failed to score on no less than eight occasions.

Scoring seems less of a problem for away side Barcelona, with Lionel Messi ending what has been a relative drought of four games by bagging all but one of Barcelona's goals in their 5-0 victory over Eibar last Saturday. That match saw shock signing Martin Braithwaite make an encouraging debut from the bench, setting up two goals and casting aside the memories that this was once a player who struggled at Middlesbrough.

Watch all the El Clasico drama unfold as it happens with our Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream guide below.

Use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: live stream El Clasico from outside your country

Further down this page, you'll discover how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico from numerous countries all over the world, including the UK, US, Canada and Australia. It's even free in some places! You can generally tune in on TV or online.

But if you go to watch La Liga online from overseas on the same channel or service you would at home, you'll quickly discover an obstacle - geo-blocking. That means it's unlikely you'll be able to watch a Madrid vs Barca stream as usual - unless you use a VPN. This useful bits of software are trustworthy, reliable, and totally legal, allowing you tap into your local La Liga coverage without resorting to dodgy streaming sites.

A Virtual Private Network is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country).

How to stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in the UK

It's easier than ever to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK, thanks to Premier Sports. The new home of live La Liga coverage will be showing El Clasico in full on Sunday and Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel. Coverage is fairly no-frills and will get straight to the action at 8pm GMT. Alternatively, you can get LaLiga TV along with Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 for just £9.99 on both Sky and Virgin Media. These full-fat packages also include access to the network's Premier Player streaming app and will also get you access to live coverage of Serie A and the Dutch Eredivisie. If you only want streaming access, then you can get a standalone Premier Player package that includes it all for the same price of £9.99 a month. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch El Clásico as per above, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch El Clasico: US Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream details

International pay-TV sports specialist BeIN Sport has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish soccer until 2024 including Sunday's El Clasico. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on that and via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you can take advantage of a great value $10 Sling TV deal that will give you a month's worth of access to the service and let you watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona for the price of a hipster beer. Choose between Sling TV's World Sport offering for English language coverage, or opt for its Spanish language equivalent. You can also access La Liga football and stream Madrid vs Barca via FuboTV. Kick-off for this clash of the big Spanish rivals is at 3pm ET, 12pm PT in the US.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Canada

Much like South of the border, BeIN Sports is where all the La Liga action will be shown in Canada this season. So that's the BeIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a BeIN or Fubo log-in all the same. Kick-off for this crucial match in Canada is 3pm ET, 12pm PT.

El Classico live stream: watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Kick-off for Real Madrid vs Barcelona is 7am AEDT on Monday morning.

How to watch Madrid vs Barca in El Clasico from New Zealand

From even a cursory glance at the rest of this article, you can probably guess who's showing La Liga football in New Zealand. That's right...our old friends BeIN Sports. In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's an 8am NZST kick-off on Monday morning for those looking to tune in from New Zealand.

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the football from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.