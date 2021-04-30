Razer gaming laptop deals are up to $500 off right now

Razer is offering savings of up to $500 in its latest round of gaming laptop deals this weekend. That's perfect if you've been eyeing up recent discounts on the older 2020 generation of Razer Blade laptops. These models have now been superseded by the 2021 release, but that only means extra price drops for deal hunters and, in this case, extra value for money.

These are by no means cheap gaming laptops, though. Today's discounts are offering some excellent savings but prices still start above $1,000. That said, if you're looking for a luxury rig capable of pushing your games to their extremes you'll be right at home with these Razer Blade gaming laptop deals.

Most of these offers come from Razer, but for the cheapest option you're actually better off heading to Best Buy. For $1,199.99 (was $1,499.99) you're getting the Razer Blade 15 Base model, with an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1660Ti graphics.

However, there are far better value discounts the further up the price scale you go. This OLED RTX 2070 Max configuration is $500 off at $1,799.99 (was $2,299.99), and you'll find an RTX 2080 Super GPU inside this $2,499.99 configuration as well (was $2,999).

Not in the US? Scroll down for more gaming laptop deals in your region.

Today's best Razer Blade gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Base (i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX 1660Ti): $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The cheapest Razer Blade gaming laptop deal on our list comes in at just $1,199.99 with a $300 discount at Best Buy. You're getting a 2020 model here, with the entry level's GTX 1660Ti graphics, but still picking up a nice 16GB of RAM to keep things zippy.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q): $1,799.99 $1,699.99 at Razer

There's only a $100 discount on this Stealth, but with a 120Hz refresh rate, 11th generation i7 processor, and slimline 13-inch chassis you're getting an excellent price at $1,699.99. That's perfect if you want to take your PC gaming on the move, but don't want to sacrifice the level of power you might get at home.

Razer Blade 15 Base (i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 2070 Max-Q): $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Razer

For just $100 more than the Stealth above, however, you can pick up the 15.6-inch OLED version of the Razer Blade. At 4K you do drop down to a 60Hz refresh rate, but with RTX 2070 entering the mix here you'll be able to really break into those higher resolutions here.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 2080 Super): $2,999.99 $2,499.99 at Razer

We're jumping up the price scale a little here, but this $500 discount on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced brings a pricey configuration down to a slightly more affordable position this week. You're getting an octa-core 10th gen i7 processor inside, with an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU and a massive 1TB SSD to boot.

Razer Blade Pro 17 (i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 2080 Super): $3,199.99 $2,899.99 at Razer

If you're really pushing the boat out, you can find this 17.3-inch Pro model available for under $3,000 this week. You're still only picking up a 10th generation processor here, but there's still plenty of power in that octacore i7-10875H model.

