Quick! Disney Plus won't be this price for much longer

While prices might not be going to infinity and beyond, Disney Plus will see a hike on both its monthly and annual rates this week for customers in the US.

First it was the Disney Plus free trial, and now this. That being said, the Disney Plus price increase will only see it going up by a dollar a month, which - when you consider the high quality of its content, and the fact that the likes of the UK, Canada and Australia saw bigger hikes in price last month - it's really not so bad.

Disney Plus price hike: see today's best deals before prices rise

Officially increasing on March 26, though, you still have time to sign up before the new price points come into effect, securing the current cost of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Similarly you can secure the Disney Plus bundle for $12.99 a month, throwing together the House of Mouse's streaming service with Hulu and ESPN Plus for one ultimate package.

After March 26, Disney Plus prices will go up to $7.99 for its monthly plan and $79.99 a year, with the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus package costing from $13.99 a month.

Find out more about this Disney Plus deal in full below, or head straight to the Disney Plus website to sign up and secure these cheaper rates.

How to get Disney Plus cheaper for longer

Disney Plus | $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year

If you want to give Disney Plus a go but aren't ready for that large upfront payment, we suggest jumping on the service's rolling monthly plan. Otherwise, save 20% with the annual plan and secure cheaper rates for a whole year.

Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle | $12.99 a month or $18.99 a month without ads

Want even more for your money? This Disney Plus packages gives a ton of incredible entertainment for all the family, throwing in Disney Plus alongside Hulu for fantastic Hulu Original TV shows, movies, and more. ESPN Plus will keep the sporting hands happy, too, with live events from the likes of the UFC to the Emirates FA Cup. Currently $12.99 a month for Hulu with ads, you can also secure it now for $18.99 a month for Hulu without ads.

What can I watch on Disney Plus?

If you opt to sign up purely to Disney Plus, you've still got a boatload of fantastic TV shows, movies, and documentaries to binge your way through. With Disney animations, Pixar movies, and National Geographic documentaries, Disney Plus boasts the MCU in its entirety, including brand new Disney Plus exclusives like WandaVision. You can even watch The Falcon and the Winter Solider now.

Alongside Marvel superheroes, Disney Plus also has a whole roster of films and movies from a galaxy far, far away. Yep, for Star Wars fans, this is the streaming service for you, including the one place you can watch The Mandalorian online, too.

With 31 seasons of The Simpsons, Disney Plus alone will certainly keep you busy. If you're eyeing up that Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus package, you'll have even more hours to throwaway marathoning excellent shows and movies.

For drama, Hulu has a bunch of new and old titles in its catalog, including Little Fires Everywhere, Helstrum, and The United States vs Billie Holiday. Meanwhile on ESPN Plus, you can get your sports fix with live events, documentaries and more across a range of leagues and games, including NHL, MLB, Top Rank Boxing and more.