Quick - Apple Watch 3 just hit its lowest ever price in incredible Black Friday deal

Black Friday at Walmart is kicking into gear, and one of the retailer's most exciting deals offers the Apple Watch 3 at its lowest price ever of $109.

You'll want to act as quickly as possible as we don't expect this Black Friday deal to stick around for long. Previously, we've seen Walmart deals on Apple Watches that are this strong sell out very, very quickly.

To be able to get this deal, you'll need to subscribe to Walmart+. If you don't already have that, you can find out how to do that just below the deal.

This deal may then open up to the general public, but there's no guarantee there will be any stock leftover for when that happens. If you want the Apple Watch 3 at this price, we'd recommend subscribing to Walmart+.

Today's best Apple Watch 3 Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): $169 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): $169 $109 at Walmart

Save $60 - The Apple Watch 3 is the perfect choice if you're on a budget and just want a device that's great for the basics - alerts, music, and fitness apps. It's a little older now but it's still great in 2021 and this is an exceptional price if you want a new smartwatch.

Sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95 Sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95

With a Walmart+ membership, you get access to this latest round of the Black Friday sale four hours before everyone else. Deals from events over previous weeks have sold out in lightning-quick time so it's the best way to ensure you bag one of the bargains below.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch 3, but we don't expect the retailer to keep this promotion running for long.

We saw a similar deal in 2020 - albeit with a higher price - which sold out in a matter of minutes, so we don't expect this to stick around. If that's the case, you may want top check out some of the other best Apple Watch deals we've seen today.

Other Apple Watch deals you may want to consider

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The all-new Apple Watch 7 sits at the top of our smartwatch rankings, with the same impressive feature set of the Apple Watch 6, plus a 20% larger screen, more tracking and color options, and faster charging. We found it to be a great device for boosting your fitness, although it still doesn't have advanced features like interval repeats (you'll need a dedicated fitness tracker for that). Still, what’s here seriously impresses. It was only released last month, but there's already a $10 discount at Amazon on some sports bands - that's the lowest price so far.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $219 at Amazon (save $60)

This is the smallest version of the Apple Watch SE, though the pricier 44mm version is discounted (the cell version isn't on offer though). $60 is quite a lot to be taken off the price of an Apple product. Note - only the Blue Sports Band color is in stock now, so hurry if you're interested.

44mm, GPS: $309 $249 at Amazon (save $60)

