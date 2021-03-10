PS Plus deals are over 60% off this week

PS Plus deals are looking sweeter than ever this week, as CDKeys has dropped the price of a 12 month membership down lower than ever before. You'll find that $59.99 PS Plus subscription available for just $25.59 right now, an extra 2% cheaper than it was just last week.

Overall, that's a stunning 62% discount and the cheapest we've ever seen this full year membership go, making this one of the best PS Plus deals we've seen in a long time.

You'll need PS Plus to start playing your PS5 online, but there's also plenty more value packed into that super low price tag as well. Not only will you get access to a range of free monthly games but the PS Plus Collection will also bring you all the best PS4 games for free as well. On top of that you can enjoy Game Help hints on select PS5 titles as well as exclusive member discounts in the store.

PS Plus 12 month membership: $59.99 $25.59 at CDKeys

Score a 62% discount on a 12 month PS Plus membership at CDKeys this week. That's an excellent discount and one of the cheapest prices for a full year of PlayStation Plus we've ever seen.

The best PS Plus deals are usually found at CDKeys, though as a global seller you will need to double check that you are purchasing the correct subscription for your region. That means you may be able to buy a PS Plus membership for the US region with GBP, but it won't work on a UK system.

