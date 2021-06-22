Prime Day: 5 vacuums deals under $200

This year's Prime Day deals have included some brilliant savings on some of the best vacuum cleaners around, but it's not all over yet. There are still some great Prime Day vacuum deals on models from Shark, Bissell, and more - and they're all under $200.

Shark vacuums are always a popular choice and right now, you can save 40% on the Shark NV358 Navigator, which is down to $119.99 at Amazon. Aside from the impressive $80 discount, this Shark vacuum is a great choice is because of its lift-away canister which means you can use it to clean stairs and areas higher up off the floor.

If doing the vacuuming yourself sounds like too much work, we hear you. Thankfully, this year's Prime Day vacuum deals also include robot vacuums, and right now, the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot is 50% cheaper costing $199.99 at Amazon.

Today's best vacuum deals on Prime Day

Shark NV358 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

For something even more affordable, this Shark vacuum is down to a ridiculously cheap price. You'll benefit from swivel steering, a large bin capacity and powerful suction, but this model is a great fit for pet-free homes. Don't miss out on this saving.

BISSELL SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot Vacuum: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save a massive $100 on this robot vacuum from Bissell. As well as being Wi-Fi enabled so you can control it from your phone, this robot vacuum also mops your floors and has a run time of 130 minutes. Save today while you can.

BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum: $219.99 $153.99 at Amazon

There's 30% off this upright vacuum from Bissell today. With HEPA filters, this vacuum captures 99.97% of dust, dirt, and allergens, and its canister lifts off the machine so that you can use it as a handheld.

eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum: $319.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Also down to a record low price, the eufy G30 can connect to your smart speakers so you can control it using voice commands. This robot vacuum has a larger bin capacity than the eufy L70 and it's suitable for all flooring types.

Eufy RoboVac 11S: $219.99 $129.99 at Amazon

If you want a budget robot vacuum, this is the one for you, and now it's 43% cheaper. Perfect for a thorough clean on all flooring types, this eufy model is great for those that just want good cleaning power and aren't fussed about techy extras. Pick up this bargain while you still can.

We've hand-picked these Prime Day vacuum deals because they offer you some huge savings, with many products reduced to their lowest ever price. Shark vacuums have a stellar reputation in the vacuum world and when it comes to the best robot vacuums, eufy is a brand you'll see regularly appearing.

Deciding which model is right for you will depend on whether you want a robot vacuum to take the effort out of cleaning your home, or if you need something that you can clean just about everywhere with - including stairs, cars, and smaller spaces that a robot vacuum might struggle to reach.

If you really want minimal effort cleaning, the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot Vacuum is the one for you because this model doubles up as a mop too. It's worth bearing in mind that it's best suited for hard floors, however, so if you have lots of carpeted area, consider an upright model instead.

