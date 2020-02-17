Presidents' Day sales offer great Surface Book 2 deals but you'll have to act fast

Presidents' Day sales are in their final hours, so be quick to jump on these cheap Surface Book 2 deals. If you're after a top of the range Microsoft laptop with powerful specs and a gorgeous portable design, look no further than the Surface Book 2. You can save up to $500 on powerful machine, with configurations right up to a 512GB SSD with a speedy i7 processor available in these Presidents' Day sales.

These Surface Book 2 deals offer a fantastic laptop built with power and portability in mind, and prices start at just $1,599 for an i7 processor, or $1,099 for an i5. With an all-day battery life and a sleek, lightweight form factor, the Surface Book 2 is a powerhouse of on-the-go productivity - and creative types will get even more out of an eye-wateringly pretty display and fantastic Nvidia graphics as well.

There's still time to grab these Surface Book 2 deals in the Presidents' Day sales, but time's running out. You'll need to pick up yours by midnight tonight for maximum savings. We're tracking all the latest Presidents' Day sales right here on TechRadar, so be sure to check out all the top deals from your favorite retailers before time runs out.

Presidents' Day sales: last minute Surface Book 2 deals

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $1,149 $1,099 at Microsoft

There are far bigger savings on offer this week, but taking $50 off the entry level Surface Book 2 is still a great deal. This is the cheapest you'll find in the Presidents' Day sales right now, and with a 7th gen i5 at the helm you're downgrading your processor when compared to other models on offer. That said, if you're going for the cheapest option possible you're still getting great specs inside here.

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch | i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $1,999 $1,599 at Microsoft

This Surface Book 2 comes packed with an 8th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's a great spec perfect for heavier work on the go.

Surface Book 2 15-inch | i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $2,499 $1,999 at Microsoft

You're saving $500 on this larger build of the Surface Book 2 in the Presidents' Day sales. That means you're upgrading to a 15-inch display and boosting your RAM up to 16GB - excellent for multi-tasking through larger projects. Trade down to an i5 processor for $1,699.

Surface Book 2 15-inch | i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD | $2,899 $2,399 at Microsoft

Grabbing a massive 512GB SSD pushes your price up to $2,399 in the Presidents' Day sales, but you're also saving a fantastic $500 overall on this incredibly powerful unit. You can max out at a 1TB SSD for $2,799 as well.

